Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) & Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Critical Contrast

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) and Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cognizant Technology Solutions and Symbolic Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognizant Technology Solutions 10.98% 17.83% 12.67% Symbolic Logic N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Cognizant Technology Solutions has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Symbolic Logic has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognizant Technology Solutions $19.35 billion 2.05 $2.13 billion $4.20 19.00 Symbolic Logic N/A N/A $17.44 million N/A N/A

This table compares Cognizant Technology Solutions and Symbolic Logic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cognizant Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Symbolic Logic.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cognizant Technology Solutions and Symbolic Logic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognizant Technology Solutions 2 9 4 0 2.13 Symbolic Logic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $75.43, indicating a potential downside of 5.50%. Given Cognizant Technology Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cognizant Technology Solutions is more favorable than Symbolic Logic.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.8% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Symbolic Logic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cognizant Technology Solutions beats Symbolic Logic on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology. The company provides customer experience, robotic process automation, analytics, and AI services in areas, such as digital lending, fraud detection, and next generation payments; the shift towards consumerism, outcome-based contracting, digital health, delivering integrated seamless, omni-channel, and patient-centered experience; and services that drive operational improvements in areas, such as clinical development, pharmacovigilance, and manufacturing, as well as claims processing, enrollment, membership, and billing to healthcare providers and payers, and life sciences companies, including pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies. It offers solution to manufacturers, automakers, retailers and travel and hospitality companies, as well as companies providing logistics, energy and utility services; and digital content, business process improvement, technology modernization, and the creation of unified and compelling user experience services to communications, media and entertainment, education, and information services and technology companies. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.

About Symbolic Logic

Symbolic Logic, Inc., a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects. The company was formerly known as Evolving Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Symbolic Logic, Inc. in April 2022. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

