Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Community Health Systems from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.50.

NYSE:CYH opened at $2.93 on Thursday. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $6.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $400.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.44). Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,715,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 292,351 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,456,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 300,115 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth about $469,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 18.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,401,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,367,000 after buying an additional 683,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

