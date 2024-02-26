Compound 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $113.79 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 24.8% against the dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for $76.23 or 0.00145747 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $616.28 million and $113.79 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00039015 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00020683 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005890 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001909 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,084,244 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,084,243.16397805 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 74.78162517 USD and is up 11.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 460 active market(s) with $84,042,639.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.