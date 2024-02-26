Computacenter (LON:CCC) Now Covered by Analysts at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of Computacenter (LON:CCC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 3,350 ($42.18) target price on the stock.
Computacenter Price Performance
Shares of LON CCC opened at GBX 2,940 ($37.02) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,750.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,822.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,608.42. Computacenter has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,940.36 ($24.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,982 ($37.55).
Computacenter Company Profile
