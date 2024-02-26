Computacenter (LON:CCC) Now Covered by Analysts at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of Computacenter (LON:CCC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 3,350 ($42.18) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON CCC opened at GBX 2,940 ($37.02) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,750.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,822.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,608.42. Computacenter has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,940.36 ($24.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,982 ($37.55).

Computacenter plc provides technology and services to corporate and public sector organizations in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company offers workplace solutions, including endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services, as well as device as a service; applications and data solutions, including software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services; cloud and data center solutions, which include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, private cloud, enterprise cloud, finops, data center deployment, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud managed, and application platform services.

