Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 22,090 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 106.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,883 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,090 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Meritage Homes worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 137.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MTH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Meritage Homes Stock Up 2.4 %

Meritage Homes stock opened at $156.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.01. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $103.61 and a twelve month high of $179.68.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 12.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $121,638.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,813.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $121,638.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,813.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,696. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

