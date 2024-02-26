Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 148,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,158,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 126.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aramark by 2,269.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Aramark during the second quarter valued at about $69,000.

Get Aramark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ARMK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aramark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aramark currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aramark

In other news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $743,666.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 225,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,018,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aramark Stock Up 1.2 %

Aramark stock opened at $31.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47. Aramark has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $31.94.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.90%.

Aramark Profile

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.