Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $6.62 Million in RH (NYSE:RH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.14% of RH as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RH. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of RH by 81.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in RH by 13.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in RH by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in RH during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in RH by 10.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $14,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $14,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $152,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,106.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,523 shares of company stock valued at $25,770,327. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RH stock opened at $258.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $272.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.02. RH has a 12-month low of $207.26 and a 12-month high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $751.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.96 million. RH had a return on equity of 81.84% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

