Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731,788 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 595.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth about $64,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 23.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.47.

TME opened at $10.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.86.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

