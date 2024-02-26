Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,639 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Prothena were worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena during the third quarter worth $1,351,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Prothena during the third quarter worth $1,472,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Prothena by 24.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 167,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,103,000 after buying an additional 32,870 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the third quarter worth $1,683,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Prothena by 1.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,030,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,461,000 after purchasing an additional 117,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Prothena from $129.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Prothena from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.89.

In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $525,950. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRTA stock opened at $27.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.63. Prothena Co. plc has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $79.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.25.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 160.91%. The company’s revenue was down 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

