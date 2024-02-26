Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,063,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.86% of Enerflex worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFXT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Enerflex in the fourth quarter valued at $45,824,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Enerflex during the second quarter worth about $8,794,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enerflex during the fourth quarter worth about $5,535,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Enerflex by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,598,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after buying an additional 651,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,215,000. 44.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerflex Stock Performance

Shares of EFXT opened at $5.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.55 million, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Enerflex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $8.36.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

