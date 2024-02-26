Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 139,803 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,360,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,926,000 after buying an additional 8,546,205 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 14,416,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $980,756,000 after buying an additional 7,348,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth about $1,000,291,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,154,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,855,000 after buying an additional 6,338,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,987,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SRE stock opened at $71.97 on Monday. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $79.51. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.79 and a 200-day moving average of $71.70.

Insider Transactions at Sempra

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRE

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.