Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 165,715 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 165,715 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $5,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,923,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,867,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,946 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,421,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,242,000 after acquiring an additional 91,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,532,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $454,234,000 after buying an additional 74,997 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after buying an additional 307,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,142,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total value of $1,365,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,792 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total value of $1,365,196.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,792 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,044.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,578 shares of company stock valued at $29,434,234 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.4 %

HIG opened at $95.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.89. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $96.10. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

