Cormark Cuts First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target to C$7.00

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Cormark from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.57% from the company’s previous close.

FR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Trading Down 2.9 %

About First Majestic Silver

FR stock traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$6.11. 362,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,880. The company has a market cap of C$1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.31. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of C$5.67 and a one year high of C$10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.97.

(Get Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.