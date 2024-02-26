CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Price Performance

Shares of CVU stock opened at $2.63 on Thursday. CPI Aerostructures has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $4.34. The company has a market cap of $33.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the second quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

See Also

