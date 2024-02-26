Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.11.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBRL. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 91.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $70.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.18 and a 200-day moving average of $74.11. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $62.69 and a one year high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.23). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $823.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

