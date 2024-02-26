Credo Technology Group (CRDO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.66 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Credo Technology Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CRDO stock opened at $22.60 on Monday. Credo Technology Group has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $23.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -107.62 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average is $17.64.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRDO shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

In other Credo Technology Group news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $8,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 60,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 614,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 500,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $8,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,473,090 shares of company stock worth $47,432,091. Insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

