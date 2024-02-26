CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) PT Raised to $80.00 at Barclays

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $61.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.16.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $83.99 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $91.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.85 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.28.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.72 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $507,497.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,257 shares in the company, valued at $15,476,455.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $507,497.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,257 shares in the company, valued at $15,476,455.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,283 shares of company stock worth $6,542,607 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. CWM LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

