Critical Analysis: Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF) and Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Free Report) and Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sulzer and Rockwell Automation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sulzer 0 0 0 0 N/A Rockwell Automation 2 6 5 0 2.23

Rockwell Automation has a consensus target price of $307.92, indicating a potential upside of 9.77%. Given Rockwell Automation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rockwell Automation is more favorable than Sulzer.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

26.9% of Sulzer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Rockwell Automation shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Rockwell Automation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sulzer and Rockwell Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sulzer N/A N/A N/A Rockwell Automation 13.35% 37.22% 11.84%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sulzer and Rockwell Automation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sulzer N/A N/A N/A $18.11 5.47 Rockwell Automation $9.06 billion 3.55 $1.39 billion $10.51 26.69

Rockwell Automation has higher revenue and earnings than Sulzer. Sulzer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rockwell Automation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Sulzer pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Rockwell Automation pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Sulzer pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rockwell Automation pays out 47.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Rockwell Automation has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Sulzer is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Rockwell Automation beats Sulzer on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sulzer

Sulzer Ltd develops and sells products and services for fluid engineering and chemical processing applications worldwide. The company operates in Flow Equipment, Services, Chemtech, and Others segments. It offers side-mounted horizontal and top-mounted vertical agitators, dynamic chemical mixers, and tower and tank flow management products; static and submersible mixers; tower management systems; turbo compressors, aeration systems, and mechanical aerators; medium consistency products; pumping solutions and auxiliary equipment; control and monitoring equipment; and products for distillation, absorption, stripping, evaporation, phase separation, liquid-liquid extraction, and crystallization. The company also provides process solutions, including initial concept and pilot testing; polymer production technologies; lifting stations; pump and lifting station accessories; solids reduction, separation, and removal systems; and screening, sedimentation, and filtration solutions. In addition, it offers Sulzer sense online services that allow access to equipment-related information; Sulzer sense condition monitoring solutions, which detects possible equipment failures early on and optimizes maintenance planning; control and monitoring equipment, such as control and monitoring software solutions, measuring devices, pump control panels, pump controllers, and pump monitoring and control accessories; BLUE BOX, a software solution; rotating equipment, static equipment, spare parts, and pilot testing services; and process services, such as process validation, studies and conceptual designs, and testing facilities. The company provides its products and services for bio-based, recycling, and carbon capture; construction; fertilizers; food and beverages; mining and metals; oil, gas, and chemicals; polymer; power generation; pulp, paper, and board; transportation; and water and wastewater applications. Sulzer Ltd was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Winterthur, Switzerland.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services. The Intelligent Devices segment offers drives, motion, safety, sensing, industrial components, and configured-to-order products. The Software & Control segment provides control and visualization software and hardware, information software, and network and security infrastructure solutions. The Lifecycle Services segment provides consulting, professional services and solutions, and connected and maintenance services. The company sells its solutions primarily through independent distributors in relation with its direct sales force. It serves discrete end markets, including automotive, semiconductor, and warehousing and logistics, as well as general industries comprising printing and publishing, marine, glass, fiber and textiles, airports, and aerospace; hybrid end markets, such as food and beverage, life sciences, household and personal care, and tire, as well as eco industrial, including water/wastewater, waste management, mass transit, and renewable energy; and process end markets comprising oil and gas, mining, metals, chemicals, pulp and paper, and others. Rockwell Automation, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

