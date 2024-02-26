Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of CRR.UN opened at C$14.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 700.50 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.29. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$11.68 and a 52-week high of C$16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRR.UN shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.50 target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.44.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Featured Articles

