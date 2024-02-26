Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Shares Acquired by Meteora Capital LLC

Meteora Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 395,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,782 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Proptech Acquisitions were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. Institutional investors own 39.13% of the company’s stock.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Stock Performance

CPTK traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 22,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,811. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.59.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Profile

Crown Proptech Acquisitions does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Crown Proptech Acquisitions was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

