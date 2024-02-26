CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CRT.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0748 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

TSE CRT.UN traded down C$0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting C$14.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,863. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$12.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.87. The company has a market cap of C$1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC dropped their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.29.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

