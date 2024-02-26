CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CRT.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on March 15th

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0748 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CRT.UN traded down C$0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching C$14.28. The stock had a trading volume of 18,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,084. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$12.57 and a one year high of C$16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.18.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRT.UN. Scotiabank lowered their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC lowered their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.29.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.