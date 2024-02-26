CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

CVR Partners Stock Performance

CVR Partners stock opened at $68.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.54. CVR Partners has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $118.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $725.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.32.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Partners

CVR Partners Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAN. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in CVR Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in CVR Partners by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in CVR Partners by 508.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 8.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

