CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
CVR Partners Stock Performance
CVR Partners stock opened at $68.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.54. CVR Partners has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $118.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $725.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.32.
CVR Partners Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is 41.20%.
CVR Partners Company Profile
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
