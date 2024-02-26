Cytokinetics (CYTK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Cytokinetics to post earnings of ($1.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

CYTK stock opened at $78.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.67. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $110.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $1,363,672.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,783,711.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cytokinetics news, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $382,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $1,363,672.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,783,711.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,783 shares of company stock worth $8,569,224 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CYTK. UBS Group cut Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.94.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

