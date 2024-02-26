DeepOnion Achieves Market Cap of $696,876.44 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 26th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0804 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 91.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $24.48 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.86 or 0.00138873 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00038257 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00019976 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005640 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.