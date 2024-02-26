Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,894 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 133,649 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy accounts for approximately 0.4% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.06% of Devon Energy worth $17,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 549,710 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,221,000 after purchasing an additional 73,570 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Devon Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 373,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,823 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Devon Energy by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,068,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 367.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 75,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 58,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.10. 2,809,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,026,142. The stock has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $57.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.07.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DVN. Mizuho dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

