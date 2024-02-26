Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Diageo makes up 2.0% of Weik Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter worth $49,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on DEO. Argus downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,778.00.

DEO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.31. 191,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.61. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $190.02.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

