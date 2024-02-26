DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target Raised to $46.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DOCN has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DigitalOcean from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $52.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.60.

DOCN opened at $37.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3,754.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.79. DigitalOcean has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $51.69.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,391,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,583,000 after purchasing an additional 202,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,960,000 after purchasing an additional 241,316 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,422,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,389,000 after purchasing an additional 948,674 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,501,000 after purchasing an additional 735,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth about $86,834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

