Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,359 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 0.5% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 0.73% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $27,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 144.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $60,000.

NYSEARCA DFAI traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $29.21. The stock had a trading volume of 72,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,941. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.24. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $29.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

