Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report) rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $145.67 and last traded at $145.67. Approximately 513,192 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,179,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.25.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,492,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $521,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

