Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DCBO. CIBC lifted their target price on Docebo from $49.81 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Docebo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Docebo from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Docebo from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their target price on Docebo from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Get Docebo alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Docebo

Docebo Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of DCBO stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $52.99. The stock had a trading volume of 71,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,205. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 584.62 and a beta of 1.59. Docebo has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCBO. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Docebo during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,313,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 291.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 373,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after acquiring an additional 278,201 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 1st quarter worth about $9,391,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 235.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 247,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after purchasing an additional 174,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 154,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

About Docebo

(Get Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.