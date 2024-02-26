Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Eight Capital from $75.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Docebo from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Docebo from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Docebo in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Docebo from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Shares of Docebo stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,205. Docebo has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average of $43.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 584.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Docebo by 60.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Docebo by 30.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Docebo in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Docebo by 53.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Docebo by 58.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

