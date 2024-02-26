DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $41.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DKNG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

DraftKings stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.87.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DraftKings will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $8,507,123.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,760,519 shares in the company, valued at $134,062,502.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 140,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $5,309,729.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,045 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,506.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $8,507,123.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,760,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,062,502.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,640,485 shares of company stock worth $104,112,651. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,263,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,752 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at about $215,687,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 39.4% during the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,153,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 8.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,493,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,543,000 after acquiring an additional 531,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,140,000. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

