Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
Dream Industrial REIT Stock Performance
Dream Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of C$8.08 and a twelve month high of C$9.49.
Dream Industrial REIT Company Profile
