Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.72.

Shares of D.UN opened at C$8.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$265.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$7.25 and a 1-year high of C$16.58.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

