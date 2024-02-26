Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DRVN. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.10.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Driven Brands

Driven Brands Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DRVN stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.60. 79,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,342. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.15. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $553.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Driven Brands’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Driven Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,910,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the third quarter valued at about $22,402,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,583,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,918,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,646,000 after buying an additional 1,273,280 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,958,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,483,000 after buying an additional 1,032,209 shares during the period. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Driven Brands

(Get Free Report)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.