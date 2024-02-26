Dutch Bros’ (BROS) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at TD Cowen

TD Cowen reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Dutch Bros from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dutch Bros from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.88.

NYSE:BROS opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $35.18. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 956.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.69.

In related news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 1,293,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $37,963,788.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 1,293,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $37,963,788.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $12,309,817.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,425,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,362,841.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,901,724 shares of company stock valued at $56,459,948. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $481,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,275,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Dutch Bros by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

