Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) PT Raised to $40.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen restated a market perform rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dutch Bros from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BROS

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of BROS opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 956.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.41. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average is $27.69.

In other news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 1,293,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $37,963,788.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $55,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,264,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,452,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 1,293,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $37,963,788.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,901,724 shares of company stock valued at $56,459,948. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 42.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,581,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,750,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,447,000 after acquiring an additional 135,918 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 191.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after acquiring an additional 773,616 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth $37,166,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 5.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,024,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,418,000 after acquiring an additional 49,097 shares in the last quarter.

About Dutch Bros

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.