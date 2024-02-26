e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Trading Up 6.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.8% during trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $212.00 to $225.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. e.l.f. Beauty traded as high as $198.83 and last traded at $198.66. Approximately 728,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,582,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.94.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ELF. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.64.
View Our Latest Analysis on ELF
Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty
Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.
e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 6.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 85.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54.
About e.l.f. Beauty
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than e.l.f. Beauty
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.