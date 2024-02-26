e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Trading Up 6.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.8% during trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $212.00 to $225.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. e.l.f. Beauty traded as high as $198.83 and last traded at $198.66. Approximately 728,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,582,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.94.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ELF. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.64.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $4,458,503.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,992,109.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total transaction of $30,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,880,687.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,082,191. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 85.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

