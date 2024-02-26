Easterly Government Properties (DEA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) will post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Easterly Government Properties to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Easterly Government Properties Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:DEA opened at $11.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 321.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on DEA

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 92,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,166.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,482,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,501,000 after buying an additional 508,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,833,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,601,000 after buying an additional 30,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,943,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,184,000 after buying an additional 78,575 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,948,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,872,000 after buying an additional 97,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.