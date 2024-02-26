Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Position Decreased by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. Eaton comprises approximately 2.1% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.62.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,850 shares of company stock worth $7,210,323 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETN traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $286.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,445. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.05. The firm has a market cap of $114.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $155.38 and a 52-week high of $288.46.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

