eCash (XEC) Price Up 0.3% This Week

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One eCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, eCash has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. eCash has a total market capitalization of $670.49 million and $11.93 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,344.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.39 or 0.00508738 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.52 or 0.00147195 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00029518 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000293 BTC.

About eCash

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,645,610,923,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,645,629,673,092 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

