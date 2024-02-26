Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its position in Ecolab by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.88.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $221.92. 406,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,504. The company has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.87 and a 52 week high of $222.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.37.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

