Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $72.10

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 72.10 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 74.10 ($0.93), with a volume of 329106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.40 ($0.92).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Ecora Resources from GBX 150 ($1.89) to GBX 160 ($2.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Ecora Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

Ecora Resources Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £191.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,460.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 89.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 95.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Ecora Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche purchased 65,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £50,053.85 ($63,024.24). 18.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecora Resources Company Profile

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver primarily in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally.

Featured Articles

