EcoSynthetix (ECO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of ECO opened at C$5.17 on Monday. EcoSynthetix has a 1 year low of C$2.46 and a 1 year high of C$5.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 20.85 and a quick ratio of 12.67. The firm has a market cap of C$302.60 million, a PE ratio of -73.86 and a beta of 0.91.

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products worldwide. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, veneers, and laminates to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.

