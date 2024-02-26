Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

EIX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Edison International stock opened at $68.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.97. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,085,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,575,555,000 after purchasing an additional 946,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,623,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,922,000 after purchasing an additional 244,115 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,999,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,429,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,316,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,826,000 after purchasing an additional 197,259 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

