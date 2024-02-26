Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.38.

Several analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,089 shares of company stock valued at $14,396,688. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,362,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,992,672,000 after buying an additional 729,497 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,053,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,551,938,000 after acquiring an additional 108,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,548,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,926 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,512,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,934,919,000 after purchasing an additional 66,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,386,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $87.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $94.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.76.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

