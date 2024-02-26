Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.88

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.88 and last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 2032650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.37.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 26.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 444.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

