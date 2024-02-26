Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 11,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 15,450 shares.The stock last traded at $217.50 and had previously closed at $211.39.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.11.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 10.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 818,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $765,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 14,812 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $14,286,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $918,000. Institutional investors own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

