Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.90.

EGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Canada cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

EGO stock opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.14. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $13.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 682.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.